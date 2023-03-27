The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center in April will be hosting a month-long art exhibit filled with art submitted by Elk Grove Unified School District staff members. This show is the first of its kind at the art center.
The exhibit will host a diverse away of works from April 1-27.
“Those employees in the show don’t have to be art teachers, they just have to be an art creator,” art curator Darrci Robertson said about the artists.
She recalled that the school district came to her and asked if the art center wanted to put on an employees’ exhibit after the art center hosted an EGUSD student art show last month.
Robertson went on to say that the pieces that’ll be on display will include “photography, sculptures, acrylic, oil, water media, and digital art” pieces.
One of the employees who will have his ceramic art on display is Laguna Creek High School art teacher Freddy Santana.
Santana said he’s been producing shows for the past three years and that it has been fun putting his own work on display. He said it’s also fun having his students see his work and ask questions about his art pieces the same way he asks questions about their art.
“They always ask me, ‘What was the inspiration for your work, and what was the function of your work?’ it’s pretty fun,” Santana said. “You can see their minds working and critiquing my work as well.”
He will have a red and brown clay ceramic piece on display, with indents spiraling from the top of the piece all the way to the bottom, and with various markings influenced by Pre-Colombian/Mexican ceramic art as well as his own Latino roots.
Sanatana said that the piece was inspired by his research into Latino art history and that he wants the idea surrounding his art to be “influenced by the past, but not limited by it.”
“Sometimes you’ll see artists just reproducing stuff from the past and they’re not bringing influential things from today and incorporating that or showing those connections with it,” Santana said.
He also mentioned that it’s exciting to have people come up and view his work, and the biggest honor is when someone comes up to him and wants to buy one of his pieces.
“It’s definitely a blessing and definitely pretty exciting when people are looking at my own work and ask me specific questions about it,” Santana said.
The pieces will be judged by Robin Johnson, who is an assistant professor of art at Cosumnes River College.
Monetary and art awards will be handed out on the first day of the exhibit on April 1, which starts at 4 p.m. The best of show winner will receive a $100 cash prize, while first and second place winners will receive $75 and $50, respectively.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.
