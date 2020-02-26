News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will host their 8th annual Open Fine Art Competition Show on Saturday, March 7. This is a showcase of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D art from artists across the community. Michelle O’Brien, the director of Sacramento’s Elliott Fouts Gallery, will judge the submissions. Visitors can also purchase original work from local artists at the fine arts center. The competition’s reception will be held from 4-7 p.m., and the show will continue through March 27. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. They are open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. Sponsors and supporters include the city of Elk Grove, F&M Bank, Elk Grove Citizen, Sacramento 365, and is funded in part by the Cultural Arts Award Program of the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission with support from the city and county of Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or email egfinearts@frontiernet.net.
This year’s Jazz & Blues Vespers concert series will have First Sunday concerts at Elk Grove Presbyterian Church from March 8 through Nov. 1. Here’s the schedule: March 8 – Mick Martin and the Blues Rockers (blues), April 5 – The Dinorah Trio (pop and Latin), May – no concert; June 7 – Shelly Burns and Avalon Swing (swing-jazz), July 5 – Derek Fresquez and Cuttin’ the Cord (blues-rock), Aug. 2 – Nat Brown and Gary Mendoza (blues), Sept. 6 – Glenn Boutte (jazz), Oct. 4 – Todd Morgan (rock), Nov. 1 – The Leo Bootes Trio (blues-rock). Every show will begin at 4 p.m. at 8153 Elk Grove Blvd. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, contact Nan Mahon at jbvespers@gmail.com.
Sidewalk Prophets will perform in Elk Grove during their SMILE Tour 2020. This Christian music group is playing at Creekside Christian Church on Friday, March 6. The show begins at 7 p.m. at 8939 East Stockton Blvd. Admission is $14.99 for general admission, $24.99 for early entry, and $49.99 for a VIP preshow party. For more information, contact the church at (916) 685-4821 x109 or visit www.creeksideeg.com.
The Elk Grove Arts Commission will present, “Peace and Love – A Musical Review of the 60’s” at Sun Grove Church on Friday, March 20. This concert will have “far out music and groovy tunes” from the Age of Aquarius. Performers include Mick Martin, Gary Mendoza, Carly Rhoades, Virginia Ayers-Dawson, Peter Petty, and the Elk Grove High School Choir. Attendees are encouraged to wear 60’s outfits. The show will be held from 7-10 p.m. at 2285 Longport Court. Tickets are $10 for adults, and admission is free for ages 17 and under. For tickets, visit the city of Elk Grove’s www.elkgrovecity.org.
The 30th annual Northern California Egg Show & Sale will be held on March 7-8 at the Crowne Plaza Northeast hotel. Egg art fans can attend seminars, visit exhibits, and purchase work from artists. There will also be a “Learning Table” where attendees can make egg projects for $3 – proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children. Seminars required pre-registration and visitors can pre-register at www.norcaleggshow.com. Admission is free at the egg show, and the hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on March 7, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on March 8. Crowne Plaza Northwest is at 5231 Date Ave., Sacramento. For more information, email leggantdesigns@frontiernet.net.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center’s February show is the “Faces of Mary” competition that showcases the art of students from Elk Grove’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School. The artists are in grades 4-8. There will also be a show dedicated to the abstract paintings of local artist Kirk Wolfe. Attendees can also review and purchase art from artists in the Elk Grove community. February’s shows will last until Feb. 28. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information, call (916) 685-5992, email egfinearts@frontiernet.net, or visit www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will have these art workshops in February: “Hand Building A Clay Bust” with Darrci Robertson” on March 4, 5:30-9 p.m.; “Beginning Acrylics” with Margaret Munson on Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda (specializing in drawing animals, aged 7-adult), the fee is $30 an hour and registration is at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or www.stacymaeda.com. All of the art workshops take place at the Fine Arts Center, located at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Pre-registration and payment are requirement. For registration, log on www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or visit the arts center that’s open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center invites local artists to display their work via the bimonthly Community Art Display program for March and April. There is a small fee schedule, and there are no membership requirements and commissions. The receiving dates are Thursday-Saturday, from Feb. 29 through March 1. This show will run from March 7 to April 24. For more information, visit the arts center at www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or email egfinearts@frontiernet.net. The arts center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road, they are open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center has private art tutoring for ages 7 and up with Stacy Maeda - contact her at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or visit www.stacymaeda.com. Pre-registration and payment are required from students. To register, visit www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org, or the arts center on Wednesdays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call (916) 685-5992.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://webmaps.elkgrovecity.org/publicartelkgrove/. The Elk Grove Arts Commission has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact the city of Elk Grove’s community event center manager, Lana Yoshimura at lyoshimura@elkgrovecity.org.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
