News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
The next Comedy Under the Stars show will be held at Laguna Town Hall on Friday, Sept. 13. Stand-up comedian Brett Walkow is headlining the show that begins at 8 p.m. in the hall’s amphitheater. Attendees are invited to bring picnic dinners, blanks, and friends to the gathering. Organizers said this show is suitable for ages 18 and over. No high-back chairs and no pets are allowed, except for service animals. Tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.YourCSD.com or calling (916) 405-5600. Laguna Town Hall is at 3020 Renwick Ave., Elk Grove. The comedy series is sponsored by Laughs Unlimited and the Cosumnes Community Services District.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is hosting several workshops in September at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. “Open Portrait/Clothed Figure Studio” with Robert Thompson on Sundays, Sept. 15, 22, and 29, 12-4 p.m.; “Beyond the Basics Watercolor” with Sandy Ridley, one-day workshop on Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; “Hand Building a Clay Bust” with Darrci Robertson, three-day workshop on Sept. 20, 27, and Oct. 18, 5:30-8 p.m.; “Zentangle Basic” with Kim Kohler on Saturday, Sept. 21, 12-3 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda - contact Stacy at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or visit www.StacyMaeda.com. Her tutoring is offered for students ages 7 and up. Pre-registration and payment are required. For more information or registration, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. Students can also call (916) 685-5992 or visit the Arts Center, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center offers private art tutoring and help on art projects, particularly on drawing animals. Painting and drawing mediums are offered. The cost is $30 per hour in an appointment, and instruction is offered to students ages 7 and up. For more information, contact Stacy Maeda at (916) 687-7457 or stacymaeda@yahoo.com. You can also visit her website, www.StacyMaeda.com. All sessions will be at the arts center, 9080 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.