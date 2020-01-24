News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
Burning Daylight People will perform at Flatland Brewing Company’s anniversary party on Saturday, Jan. 25. They are entertaining guests from 1-4 p.m. when the local brewery will tap special ales for their fourth anniversary. Flatland is at 9183 Survey Road, Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will have these art workshops in January and February: “Art Thru Microscope Images – Fauna” with Afton Kern, Jan. 24, 1-3 p.m.; “Beginning Acrylics” with Margaret Munson, Jan. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; “Anyone Can Draw” with Judy Knott, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, 12-2:30 p.m.; “Open Portrait/Clothed Figure Studio” with Robert Thompson on Feb. 2 and 16, 12-4 p.m.; “Beyond the Basics – Watercolor” with Sandy Ridley, Feb. 5 and 12, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; “Hand Building A Clay Bust” with Darrci Robertson” on Feb. 5, 12, and March 4, 5:30-9 p.m.; “Art Thru Microscope Images – Flora” with Afton Kern, Feb. 7 and 22, 1-3 p.m.; “Watercolor Batiking” with Judy Ng, Feb. 8, 12-3:30 p.m.; “Sustainable Art Portraits” with Katherine Robbins on Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.; “Zentangle Tips/Tricks on Bijou” with Kim Kohler on Feb. 15, 12-3 p.m.; “Beginning Acrylics” with Margaret Munson on Feb. 20 and 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda (specializing in drawing animals, aged 7-adult), the fee is $30 an hour and registration is at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or www.StacyMaeda.com. All of the art workshops take place at the Fine Arts Center, located at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Pre-registration and payment are requirement. For registration, log on www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or visit the arts center that’s open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
