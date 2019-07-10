News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center seeks local artists who are interested in displaying their work at the center in July and August. There’s a small fee schedule, but there are no membership requirements and commissions. The receiving dates are June 27-29, and the show runs from July 6 until Aug. 21. For more information on the Community Art Display program, visit the arts center’s website, www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or email egfinearts@frontiernet.net. The arts center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road, in the Emerald Park Plaza shopping center. They are open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The Franklin Community Library is hosting a panel on local authors on Saturday, July 13. Guest authors are Margaret Duarte, Elaine Faber, and Gini Grossenbacher. They will discuss how a writer can start and sustain a career in the fiction industry. The guests will also read passages from their works and answer audience questions. This event is free to the public and lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 10055 Franklin High Road, Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center invites community members to take these workshops in July. All classes will be held at the arts center, 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. The workshops: “Patterns in Portrait: Acrylics” with Andrea Morris on July 13 or 27, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.; “Sustainable Art” with Katherine Robbins on July 18, 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; “Expanding Your Creative Journey” with Telagio Baptista on July 25-26, 12-3 p.m.; “Fused Glass Medallion” with Gin Parrick on July 11, 1-3:30 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda, tutoring is offered to students ages 7 and up, email stacymaeda@yahoo.com for more information; “Learning to See: First Steps to a Great Photo” with Roberta Gleeson, ages 8-11, on July 17 and 24, 12:30-3 p.m. Pre-registration and payment are required. To register, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, call (916) 685-5992, or visit the arts center that’s open on Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center offers private art tutoring and help on art projects, particularly on drawing animals. Painting and drawing mediums are offered. The cost is $30 per hour in an appointment, and instruction is offered to students ages 7 and up. For more information, contact Stacy Maeda at (916) 687-7457 or stacymaeda@yahoo.com. You can also visit her website, www.StacyMaeda.com. All sessions will be at the arts center, 9080 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
