The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will have art workshops in October at their facility on 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. The schedule: “Beyond the Basics Watercolor” with Sandy Ridley on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; “Watercolor Collage” with Dick Beymer on Oct. 17, 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.; “Zentangle Beyond Pumpkins” with Kim Kohler on Oct. 19, 12-3 p.m. There will also be private art tutoring for ages 7 and up with Stacy Maeda - contact her at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or visit www.StacyMaeda.com. Pre-registration and payment are required from students. To register, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, or the arts center on Wednesdays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call (916) 685-5992.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center offers private art tutoring and help on art projects, particularly on drawing animals. Painting and drawing mediums are offered. The cost is $30 per hour in an appointment, and instruction is offered to students ages 7 and up. For more information, contact Stacy Maeda at (916) 687-7457 or stacymaeda@yahoo.com. You can also visit her website, www.StacyMaeda.com. All sessions will be at the arts center, 9080 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
