The Elk Grove Community Concert Band is performing an “American Portraits” concert on Monday, Nov. 4 at Laguna Town Hall. There will be music inspired by the people and places of the United States. Selections include: “Pacific Trilogy” by Tommy Fry, “Lake Tahoe Cameo” by Lennie Neilhaus, and “The New York Hippodrome March” by John Philip Sousa. The band will also perform Mark Camphouse’s “Two American Canvases,” which is a tribute to classic 20th century American paintings, “Nighthawks” by Edward Hopper and “Freedom of Speech” by Norman Rockwell. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the band and the concert sponsor, the Cosumnes Community Services District. The show begins at 7 p.m. at 3020 Renwick Ave., Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will offer the workshops at their facility on 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road in November. They are: “Open Portrait/Clothed Figure Studio (featuring a live model), with Robert Thompson, Sundays, Nov. 3, 10, and 17 from 12-4 p.m.; “Anyone Can Draw” with Judy Knott, a two-day workshop on Saturdays, Nov. 2 and 9 from 12:30-3 p.m.; “Beyond the Basics Watercolor” with Sandy Ridley, a one-day workshop on Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; “Crazy Fun Faces in Clay” with Darrci Robertson, a two-day workshop on Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 from 5:30-8 p.m.; “Coloring with Tea” with Afton Kern, Nov. 8 from 12-2 p.m.; “Fused Glass Pendant and Earrings” with Gin Parrick, Nov. 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.; “Sustainable Art Portraits” with Katherine Robbins, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.; “Beginning Alcohol Ink” with Kim Shaw, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m.; “Learn to Paint Your Own Greeting Cards” with Telagio Baptista, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda – contact her at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or www.StacyMaeda.com, her tutoring is for students from ages 7 and up. Pre-registration and payment are required. To register, visit the arts center, or its website www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. For more information, call (916) 685-5992. Center hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is hosting their 8th annual Small Treasures Show and Sale that begins on Saturday, Nov. 2. This showcase features the work of 60 local artists. Raffle tickets will also be held for winter-themed panels created by 30 artists. The Nov. 2 reception runs from 4-7 p.m., and the show runs through Dec. 7. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, email egfinearts@frontiernet.net, or call (916) 685-5992.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center has private art tutoring for ages 7 and up with Stacy Maeda - contact her at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or visit www.StacyMaeda.com. Pre-registration and payment are required from students. To register, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org, or the arts center on Wednesdays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call (916) 685-5992.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
