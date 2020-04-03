News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center canceled their April art workshops as well as their April 4 art show reception, due to concerns over the coronavirus. Supporters are advised to keep up to date with the arts center’s events and operations by visiting their website, www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://webmaps.elkgrovecity.org/publicartelkgrove/. The Elk Grove Arts Commission has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact the city of Elk Grove’s community event center manager, Lana Yoshimura at lyoshimura@elkgrovecity.org.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
