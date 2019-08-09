News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
Everyone is invited to spend their Friday nights at the Laguna Town Hall’s amphitheater where they can hang out and enjoy live music during the annual Hot Summer Nights Concert Series. The Cosumnes Community Services District is hosting a free outdoor concert every Friday in August. Each show lasts from 6:30-9 p.m. What’s on tap: Aug. 9 – The Bloodstones (roots-rock and reggae), Aug. 16 – Dirty Cello (blues and bluegrass), Aug. 23 – End Game (modern dance pop), and Azucal (70’s classics, modern dance, Hawaiian reggae, and light country). The parks staff has a few rules: blankets and lawn chairs will not be allowed in the amphitheater before 5 p.m., no pets will be admitted except service animals, and smoking is not allowed. The Elk Grove police and the parks staff will also enforce the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors. The Laguna Town Hall is at 3020 Renwick Ave., Elk Grove.
The Raga Academy of Indian Music is presenting a Guru Purnima Recital on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Stone Lake Elementary School. This concert features graduating seniors Yukta Gutta and Anisha Raina, as well as Raga Academy students. The showcase lasts from 4-6 p.m. at 9673 Lakepoint Drive, Elk Grove. Admission is free, and the academy is also accepting new students. For more information on the Raga Academy, visit www.RagaAcademy.org.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is hosting several workshops in August at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. “Open Portrait/Clothed Figure Studio (featuring a live model)” with Robert Thompson on Sundays, Aug. 11, 18, and 25 from 12-4 p.m.; “Watercolor Batking” with Judy Ng on Thursday, Aug. 15, 12-3:30 p.m.; “Zentangle – Beyond Basic and Sea of Zen” with Kim Kohler, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 12-3 p.m.; “Beginning Acrylics for Fun” with Margaret Munson on Thursdays, Aug. 22 and 29, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; “Collage on Canvas” with Darlene de Lorenzi, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 12-3 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda” – contact stacymaeda@yahoo.com or visit www.StacyMaeda.com. Pre-registration and payment are required. For more information or registration, visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. Students can also call (916) 685-5992 or visit the Arts Center, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center offers private art tutoring and help on art projects, particularly on drawing animals. Painting and drawing mediums are offered. The cost is $30 per hour in an appointment, and instruction is offered to students ages 7 and up. For more information, contact Stacy Maeda at (916) 687-7457 or stacymaeda@yahoo.com. You can also visit her website, www.StacyMaeda.com. All sessions will be at the arts center, 9080 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
