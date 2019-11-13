News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, times, ticket prices, address and details on purchasing tickets.
Carlos Xavier and His Salsa Band will perform at the LB Club in the Pins N Strikes bowling alley on Saturday, Nov. 30. This concert will last from 9 p.m. until midnight. The cover is $15. Pins N Strikes is at 3443 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove.
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will offer the workshops at their facility on 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road in November. They are: “Open Portrait/Clothed Figure Studio (featuring a live model), with Robert Thompson, Sunday, Nov.17 from 12-4 p.m.; “Beyond the Basics Watercolor” with Sandy Ridley, a one-day workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; “Fused Glass Pendant and Earrings” with Gin Parrick, Nov. 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.; “Sustainable Art Portraits” with Katherine Robbins, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.; “Beginning Alcohol Ink” with Kim Shaw, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m.; “Learn to Paint Your Own Greeting Cards” with Telagio Baptista, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.; “Private Art Tutoring” with Stacy Maeda – contact her at stacymaeda@yahoo.com or www.StacyMaeda.com, her tutoring is for students from ages 7 and up. Pre-registration and payment are required. To register, visit the arts center, or its website www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. For more information, call (916) 685-5992. Center hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Elk Grove Artists Inc. (EGA) Each month, Elk Grove Artists Inc. engages established and recognized guest artists who conduct workshops, presentations, demos, critiques and more, often sharing stories and experiences that inspire their creativity. To sign up for future workshop notices, call (916) 715-3749 or (916) 591-7446, or visit elkgroveartists@att.net.
View artwork from Elk Grove at: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/commission_and_committees/committee_for_the_arts/elk_grove_art_guide. The Committee for the Arts has created a virtual Citywide Art Guide for the benefit of the residents and visitors that includes a comprehensive inventory of art pieces and art events in Elk Grove. There is also an interactive map that displays the art and events in Elk Grove. Only citywide annual art events are included. If you know of a piece or event missing from the guide that should be included, contact Mona Schmidt (916) 478-3633.
The Northern Californian Filmmakers Coalition (NCFC) is based in Sacramento and was created to encourage individuals in filmmaking or film-related areas to meet on a regular basis and explore the various aspects of the film industry. Meetings are held each Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Access Sacramento 4623 T St. in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.ncfc.tv, or contact P. La Marr at (916) 502-7068 or info@tru-talent.com, or G. Bell at (916) 384-5796 or bellg777@gmail.com.
Lodi’s Art Hop is held on the first Friday of each month. For the list of participating venues and their featured artists, visit http://www.lodiartcenter.org/Art-hop.html.
