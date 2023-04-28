The Festival of the Arts will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Plaza.
Admission for the event is free, and attendees can buy art pieces from more than 30 artists, listen to local musicians perform, and buy food and drinks from the food trucks available at the venue. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center (EGFAC) is hosting this gathering.
Elk Grove Fine Arts Center Gallery Manager Darrci Robertson said that there will be live art demonstrations by certain artists at the event.
“We’re going to have someone who does oil painting, someone who does silk painting, and then there’s Freddy Santana who is an art instructor,” Robertson said. “He has his students come and do ceramic demonstrations; he’ll have some wheels, and he also encourages other people to try it out as well,” she said.
Robertson and EGFAC Event Spokesperson Erin Martinelli will both have booths available at the event to sell their pieces.
Martinelli said she’s being work on her art for the past several months in anticipation of the event and will have around 60 pieces on sale involving acrylic painting.
She explained that this outdoor event was “a really exciting opportunity” and came up as a result of wanting people to connect in person on the basis of the visual arts.
“It got people out of the inside space where everyone was scared to be, and more into the outside space where we could network … people could come and talk and hang out and really just network and visit as much or as little as they wanted to,” Martinelli said.
Just like last year’s Festival of the Arts, there will be musicians performing during this year’s event, including singer Carly Rhoades.
Rhoades said in a zoom call she always likes doing events for Elk Grove and talked about how she feels more excited than anxious when she goes up to play a live performance.
“I generally know I’m going to do good if I feel excited (and) a little anxious,” she said.
Rhoades said she doesn’t have an established list of songs she knows she’s going to play at the event but she’ll probably have “around 10-13 songs” during her hour-long performance and that it’s going to be “half and half” of original songs and cover songs when she performs that day.
Rhoades also said that she was looking forward to performing at the venue and was happy that she does local acts like these in Elk Grove.
“I feel honored to be invited to stuff like this because I know not a lot of local singers really get the opportunities like I sometimes do, so I think that’s really nice that I get to have those opportunities to be able to perform around Elk Grove still to this day,” she said.
Darrci also mentioned that children will have access to a “kid’s corner” where they can participate in kid’s projects throughout the day taught by Claudia Schwalm, a member of Cultures Connect.
“She enjoys teaching about nature, so she does a lot of work that gears towards birds, so she’ll have the kids draw birds, and talk about the different type of birds that there are in the area and then they’ll go home with an art project, I believe she plans to do bookmarks,” Robertson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.