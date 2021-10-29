Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to go back to school can now obtain applications for the “Live Your Dream” award program, a major service project of Soroptimist International of Elk Grove (SIEG).
The club will award three winners this year who will each receive $1,000 cash grants and advance to the Soroptimist/Sierra Nevada Region level.
For almost 50 years, the Soroptimist Live Your Dream program has provided women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. The award can be used for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.
Applications are available at the club’s website, www.SoroptimistElkGrove.org. Completed applications can be emailed to hello@SoroptimistElkGrove.org or mailed to P.O. Box 881, Elk Grove, CA 95759. The deadline is Nov. 15.
Founded in 1985, SIEG is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas. Their mission is to improve the lives of women and children through education and empowerment programs, in local communities and throughout the world. SIEG members are part of about 72,000 Soroptimists in 121 countries and territories.
Among the many local organizations SIEG supports are Elk Grove Food Bank Services, Women Escaping a Violent Environment, Uplift People of Elk Grove, Elk Grove HART, My Sister’s House, St. John’s Shelter Program for Real Change, Chicks in Crisis, and Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation.
For more information about the local club, contact President Betty Matsui at (916) 359-9325.
