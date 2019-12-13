Heavy December rain did not stop an estimated 450 people from attending the city of Elk Grove’s inaugural IllumiNATION Holiday Festival on Dec. 7. This multicultural celebration concluded with the lighting of the city’s new, artificial holiday tree that stands at the District56 site on Civic Center Drive.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly read a poem about the holiday season in Elk Grove before 11,000 LED lights were lit on the 32-foot tall holiday tree’s ribbon-shaped branches.
“A little wet weather won’t dampen the mood,” he said. “We’re here among friends and there’s lots of good food.”
Visitors got a preview of the city’s future community center that includes a veterans hall and the Senior Center of Elk Grove’s new home. City officials plan to open the facility next month. The building was closed during the rainstorm on Dec. 7, due to ongoing construction.
A few dozen runners and walkers waited in the rain for the Running of the Elves race that afternoon. The School of Rock’s house band entertained them by playing Christmas jingles and Psychedelic Sixties classics like Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.” Proceeds from the race will benefit the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation, said organizer and former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis. He wore a green elf outfit when he presided over the race.
“No matter what the weather is, it still captures the Christmas spirit,” runner Rhea Sanchez of Fairfield said about the festival. “I like all of the effort they put in putting this together.”
John Kretschmann of Folsom dashed through the downpour to victory in the race.
“It was awful running weather, but it was good,” he said about the race.
The city’s festival organizers intended the IllumiNATION festival to encompass Christmas and other December holidays such as Hanukah and Kwanzaa.
“We wanted to celebrate all of the winter holidays that happen this time of the year,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said. “The community is very diverse and we wanted to recognize the other holidays as well as Christmas.”
Small tents were set up for visitors to learn about how the holidays are celebrated by different cultures.
Staff members from the Philippine Fiesta News displayed Parols or star-shaped Filipino Christmas lanterns.
“That’s a sign that Christmas is here and it means hope and prosperity,” Dinnah San Pedro said about the lanterns.
Imhotep Alkebulan, the minister of Sacramento’s Wo’se Community Church, told visitors about the customs of the African American holiday Kwanzaa. He displayed symbolic items such as earns of corn that represent children and a candle holder that honors African ancestors.
Alkebulan said that his church organizes one of the local region’s largest Kwanzaa celebrations.
“Here I am, rain or shine,” he said about being at the IllumiNATION festival to teach about Kwanzaa.
Along with the focus on the community’s diverse cultures, the city’s new holiday festival also kept an old Elk Grove tradition alive.
The annual Parade of Lights was moved to the festival after organizers of the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire decided to not host the parade this year, due to concerns over crowd control and liability. Local nonprofit, the Elk Grove Community Council took over the evening parade and had it travel past the District56 site at the IllumiNATION festival.
The mayor and his family traveled in a small train that helped lead the parade in the drenching rain. They were followed by elaborate Christmas floats, Santa Claus, and a battalion of several dozen local Girl Scouts.
The keen-eyed might have recognized one of the gingerbread men who walked in the parade – the Elk Grove police later revealed on Facebook that costumed man was none other than retired Elk Grove police chief Bryan Noblett.
