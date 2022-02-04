Mark Dendy has this advice for viewers when they see his black and white photographs.
“Just focus on the photo for however long you need,” he said. “Then step away, close your eyes, and see what you hear. Do you hear a dog barking? Do you hear water rushing? Do you hear birds singing? Do you hear music?”
Dendy noted his love for music and said that he still has a keen ear for noticing the different instruments in an orchestra, despite that he wears a hearing aid.
“I think that music belongs with all art, particularly with black and white (photography),” he told the Citizen. “It really does help you understand what you’re looking at.”
Dendy will have his first solo photography show this month. The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is showcasing more than 35 of his photographs in the exhibit, “Seeing the World in Black and White.” This show runs from Feb. 5-24, and will have its reception on Feb. 5.
“I hope that people who haven’t really been introduced to black and white photography will really have their interest captured,” Dendy said. “Perhaps we’ll have a renaissance.”
The Elk Grove resident is a science educator whose wife, Zeta, works as a vice principal at Elk Grove High School. During his long teaching career, he worked at Wilton Christian School as well as American River College, Carrington College, and Brightwood College.
The “Seeing the World” exhibit includes images that he captured during his travels to places such as France, Sweden, Mexico, and Alaska. Many of the pictures are candid shots while there are a few photographs that he took of models.
Dendy mentioned a dramatic shot that he took when he just happened to walk by two brothers during a visit to Puerto Nuevo, Mexico.
During his interview, he spoke about the fine details that can be seen in a black and white image of a dandelion. He noted those details would be lost if you saw the yellow flower in a color photograph.
“You’d be overwhelmed by the yellow, you wouldn’t see all of the little stamens and pistils, and the pollen,” he said.
Dendy recalled that his uncle got him interested in photography when he was 5 years old.
“(He) had a box camera and I followed him like a puppy dog,” he said.
Dendy also noted that his sister interested him in painting but his passion remained with photography. He mentioned that he enjoyed the old-fashioned process of creating photographs in a darkroom.
“People use all these (digital photo) filters, not me,” Dendy said.
He then spoke about the virtue of using film photography.
“What you see is what you get,” Dendy said.
The reception for the “Seeing the World in Black and White” will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center. This venue is at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road in the Emerald Park Plaza shopping center.
