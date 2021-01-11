Hungry for forkfuls of pasta, tender pulled pork, or a heaping bowl of spicy poke?
There is so much to look forward to when Elk Grove Restaurant Week when it begins Jan. 15. Those looking to grab a special meal and seek a discount or special price will have plenty to check out.
This year, takeout takes center stage compared to the usual dine-in experience, due to the COVID-19 situation and the state’s stay-at-home mandate. However, incentives and a new passport incentive are two things that are designed to have foodies grabbing that hot slice of pizza or a plate of juicy pork tenderloin and veggies.
As of Jan. 5, 20 restaurants were signed up for Elk Grove Restaurant Week, but restaurants are being accepted up until Jan. 14 and a full list can be found at www.ExploreElkGrove.com, or Explore Elk Grove’s Instagram page, @exploreelkgrove and its Facebook page.
Participating restaurants include: Café Elk Grove, Chason’s Crab Stadium, Fish and Things Poke Bar, Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch, Jack’s Urban Eats, Journey To The Dumpling, Leatherby’s Family Creamery, MacQue’s BBQ, Mainland China, Moo Moo, Netillo’s Takos, Plaza Del Sol, Sabor A Mexico, Todo Un Poco, and the Vampire Penguin Shaved Snow and Desserts. Specials are going to be loaded into a passport. Everyone who signed up early will be receiving it on their phone.
“That’s probably the biggest difference is we’re not having options for dining in, it’s all going to be take out,” said Aaryn Val, the interim executive director of Explore Elk Grove. There’s no cost or obligation for the passport. Once you get the passport, you can place your order at the restaurant or online. When you go to pick it up, they redeem it and you get the discount.”
A few of the specials include a $39 family meal of bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, organic garlic baby potatoes, onions and bell peppers offered by Café Elk Grove. Another special is a BOGO on any entrée at Leatherby’s if you check in. Fish and Things Poke Bar will offer a discount of $5 off if you spend $25. Other promotions include Todo Un Poco’s $35 family pizza, pasta and salad for four, and Huckleberry’s free beignets with the purchase of two entrees if you check in.
Elk Grove Restaurant Week runs Jan. 15-24, and those who signed up for the passport will be notified Jan. 11.
When asked what customers can expect this year, Val noted a variety of options designed to entice customers.
“The nice thing this year is the flexibility. There are some games this year as well,” Val said.
