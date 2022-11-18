Old Town Elk Grove’s Christmas tradition will return for its 35th year on Saturday, Nov. 26 when the Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire kicks off the local holiday shopping season.
More than 100 vendors are expected to gather along Elk Grove Boulevard from 2nd Avenue to School Street. This festival will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will begin with the Breakfast with Santa at the Brick House Restaurant.
There will also be live music, a children’s play area, food trucks, and the famous (or some say, infamous) Santa Rescue where Cosumnes firefighters will save Christmas by bringing down Santa from a rooftop.
The fire crew will need children to remind them they actually have a ladder truck, and to discourage them from pursing bad ideas like having Santa jump into their arms or dive into a kiddie pool.
This festival proudly returned last year after COVID-related concerned canceled the 2020 event.
“It was the first year back and it was a struggle, but I think it still has meaning here in the community,” said Amy Labowitch, a festival organizer from the Poole Resource Group that’s working with the Old Town Elk Grove Foundation. “I mean, Santa gets saved from a roof, who does that?”
David Brown, the Dreaming Dog Brewery co-founder who is recognizable for his bushy, white beard, will play Santa at the festival this year.
“Dave is gung-ho and he’s so excited to be a part of this,” Labowitch said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children at the Tiny Tim Alley play area that will be set up at the Old Town Plaza where there will be games and crafts.
As for the entertainment, there will be music from Elk Grove’s School of Rock as well as The Why-Nots, the Fizziwig Carolers, and the St. Francis Choir. Neil Nayyar, a 17-year-old Elk Grove resident who can play 117 musical instruments from around the world, will perform at the festival for the third time. Last month, he played several of them on the Jennifer Hudson Show.
Nayyar told the Citizen that he’s keeping it a “secret” about the Christmas songs and instruments that he’ll play at the Dickens Faire.
“It brings out the joy and the happiness to the people,” he said about playing Christmas songs.
Labowitch said that the Fezziwig Carolers will play at the end of the festival and then perform at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. This tree will be at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.
For more information about the Dickens Faire, visit www.DickensStreetFaire.com
Elk Grove’s Christmas merriment will continue after the Dickens Faire when the city of Elk Grove will host its Illumination Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the District56 center.
