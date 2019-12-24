The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center (EGFAC) will hold an art reception on Jan. 4 from 4-7 p.m. and feature the “Alternative Views” competition show.
The curator of the EGFAC’s competition, Darrci Robertson, said this is the art center’s first year with this themed show.
“I think this show will allow art lovers to see works of art that are not the typical, but the unusual,” she said.
Robertson said the EGFAC has had many applicants to this show, some of whom applied to previous competitions.
“The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is very excited to have mentored one very talented artist named Jonathon Lowe from Elk Grove, who recently won the Best of Show award at the KVIE Art Auction, has a piece in the Alternative Views Show,” she said. “His works are now being represented by the owner, Dee Neath, of Archival Art Gallery in Sacramento.”
The show will be judged by Ronald Houck who is best known for his expressive and figurative oil paintings that capture the mood, emotion and spirit of people in a variety of environments. Blending traditional and contemporary painting techniques, (Houck) compels viewers to uncover the mysteries and narratives within his work. Houck has received numerous awards for his work.
“The reason we chose him for the judge is because his work provokes surrealistic fantasy,” Robertson said. “He has a strong body of work that captures the mood or emotion and spirit of the people in a variety of environments. One of our members recommended him as a judge because he has taken classes from him at (Cosumnes River College).”
Houck was born in Salem, Oregon, but grew up in the greater San Francisco Bay Area of California. He received an MFA in Figurative Painting from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco in 2010 and a BA in Studio Art from California State University, Sacramento in 2006, with Magna Cum Laude honors.
All types of media are accepted into the show and awards will be divvied up as follows: Best of Show will receive $100; first place - $75; second place - $50; people’s choice – ribbon.
Members and community artists will also be showing and selling a variety of original artwork. The show continues through Jan. 24, Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center/Gift Gallery, at 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
The event is free with refreshments and music. For more information, call (916) 685-5992, email egfinearts@frontiernet.net or visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org and Facebook: Elk Grove Fine Arts Center.
