The city of Elk Grove is to host their annual celebration of our community’s diversity throughout August – starting with a kite-making workshop on Aug. 3 and ending with the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival on Aug. 24.
The bad news is that the kite workshop, which teaches children about the vivid history of kites around the world, is already a blockbuster. The class is sold out at the Wackford Center.
Community members are invited this month to attend 10 events that are just a few parts of the city’s cultural fabric that makes Elk Grove one of California’s most diverse areas. Since the 2010 Census count, the city no longer has a racial or ethnic majority. The Elk Grove Unified School District reported that 88 languages and dialects are spoken by their students.
The city’s new Diversity and Inclusion Committee is promoting the following events as a part of the annual Diversity Awareness Month. A few of these events will be held outside Elk Grove.
Interfaith Prayer for Peace, Justice, and Unity
Community members of all faiths are invited to this interfaith prayer that will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Guang Shan Bodhi Buddhist Temple. Spiritual leaders were invited to lead a candle-lighting ceremony that seeks to bridge people from different religions.
The gathering lasts from 3-4:30 p.m. at 8786 Calvine Road, near Vintage Park Drive.
Falun Dafa Meditation
There will be a session that teaches about the Chinese spiritual practice of Falun Dafa Meditation at Countryside Community Park in south Sacramento on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The Aug. 10 event lasts from 9-11 a.m. at the corner of Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, north of Calvine Road. There will also be a second session on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the same time and place.
11th annual Women’s Festival
The Punjabi Culture Academy is hosting their annual Women’s Festival at Elk Grove Regional Park on Sunday, Aug. 11.
This celebration is a part of Teeyan Teej Dian, which is a Punjabi festival that honors women and girls as well as the arrival of India’s monsoon season. Past festivals in Elk Grove featured traditional dancing, food, and vibrantly colored dress.
This year’s festival lasts from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Japanese storytelling at Valley Hi-North Laguna Library
Kamishibai, a style of Japanese storytelling that involves artwork, music, sound effects, and audience participation, will be featured during this gathering at the Valley Hi-North Laguna Library on Aug. 11.
Several authors will demonstrate this fun tradition from 2-3 p.m. at 7400 Imagination Parkway, near Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.
Young Eagles Aviation and Space Education
Children and young adults who are interested in careers in aviation or aeronautics are invited to learn about the Young Eagles program on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The U.S. Experimental Aircraft Association created this program to encourage young people to learn about flying and the science of aviation.
The Aug. 14 session will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Peet’s Coffee shop at 8234 Laguna Blvd.
Color-Me-Mine's ceramics workshop
Elk Grove’s Color-Me-Mine business is hosting a ceramics workshop that’s fit for children, ages 5-11 on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Students can create a self-portrait on a ceramic plate that will later be displayed at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.
Registration is required since there is space for 50 students. The fee is $12. To register, visit www.ElkGrove.ColorMeMine.com or call (916) 714-4943. Color-Me-Mine is at 7440 Laguna Blvd., Suite 100. The class runs from 10-11 a.m.
Crafts from Around the World workshop
Children can learn more about the world of crafts at this crafting session that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Franklin Community Library.
The class is suited to ages 5-11 and is limited to 40 students and so registration is required. To register, visit www.SacLibrary.org or call 1-800-209-4627. The class lasts from 1-3 p.m. at 10055 Franklin High Road, next to Franklin High School.
Labyrinth Walk for Peace
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is hosting a walk for peace at Morse Community Park’s labyrinth on Sunday, Aug. 18. This gathering aims to unify people and help them share a “deeper understanding” between each other.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at 5540 Bellaterra Drive, Elk Grove.
8th annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
Diversity Awareness Month’s finale will be the annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Elk Grove’s diverse cultures will be featured in dance, music, art, crafts, and food during this summertime tradition. Where else can you find a festival that features Chinese, Indian, Lao, Nova Scotian, Greek, Ukrainian, Moldovan, Tahitian, West African, Brazilian, Cambodian, Latin, and Aztec dances in one place?
Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Admission and parking are free.
For more information on the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival, visit their website, www.ElkGroveCity.org/mcf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.