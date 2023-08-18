Carroll Elementary School’s library will be named after a former student who read every book there by the sixth grade, which prompted the librarian to buy more books just so he could read more.
Seth Thomas Smith’s mother, Michelle Rode-Smith also mentioned when his first-grade teacher was upset that Seth already knew how to read.
‘What am I going to do with him now?’” she recalled the teacher telling her.
Rode-Smith shared these memories of the “voracious reader,” before the Elk Grove Unified School District board during their Aug. 8 meeting. They later voted 6-0 to approve the library dedication. Trustee Gina Jamerson was absent.
After Carroll, Smith went on to attend Pinkerton Middle School and later graduated from Cosumnes Oaks High School. He ultimately had plans to study at the London School of Economics.
“He was just a light, a light that is gone,” Rode-Smith said while 15 supporters stood behind her; many wearing red shirts that displayed her son’s face. “We would like for that light to continue, and perhaps hopefully inspire generations to have a love of reading and knowledge – I think for us, attaching his name to the building brings that light to us.”
Smith was a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student when he took a walk near his Berkeley home during the evening of June 15, 2020. He was fatally shot by a neighbor who did not know him. Two months later, investigators arrested Berkeley resident Tony Lorenzo Walker.
Last year, the defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for avoiding a jury trial. Walker reportedly expressed remorse for the crime, but he did not explain why he targeted Smith.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Walker said about attacking him, according to the news publication Berkeleyside. “He didn’t do anything to me. He didn’t deserve it.”
Three years after Smith’s death, his mother who teaches at Carroll Elementary called for its library to be dedicated to him. The Elk Grove school district staff also recommended this action.
“He was an extremely kind, intelligent, caring, and very inquisitive young man,” said Dr. Bindy Grewal, the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary education. “There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Seth was going to make a difference in the world.”
Rode-Smith recalled how her son inspired his classmates, including a Cosumnes Oaks High student who considered dropping out of high school. She said that Smith encouraged him to stay in school, and he’s now working on his master’s degree at California State University, Sacramento. And then there is Mike Infante, an actor with cerebral palsy. Rode-Smith said that her son encouraged him to audition for a part in a play during middle school. The student got the role and he later studied theater at Sheldon High School before becoming a professional actor.
Rode-Smith recalled watching Infante perform at a play in Sacramento where he held up a sweatshirt that had Smith’s likeness in front of the audience and said, “I do this for him.”
She noted how books impacted her son.
“I think he saw books as friends and devoured knowledge like it was food,” Rode-Smith said. “Books open our minds to other people’s perspectives, they bring us empathy and compassion, which he had.”
In addition to the library name, there are also plans to install a plaque about Smith and a library section of his favorite books.
“That’s terrific, kids will see that and go, ‘Who’s Seth?’ but they’ll be able to explain it,” Trustee Carmine Forcina said.
Rode-Smith noted that the plaque will display a statement that was placed on his urn: “A reader lives a thousand lives, those who don’t, only live one.”
The Seth Thomas Smith Library’s dedication ceremony has not been announced, as of press time.
