It is not often that a gardener discovers that a weed in their garden is actually edible. This weed can be added to a salad, stir-fried, cooked like spinach, or added to soups.
But such was the case when this reporter recently found a bit of hogweed growing in his backyard garden.
“Hogweed” is a casual term for a summer annual succulent, which has the Latin name, portulaca oleracea.
It is considered a common purslane, and it has green, fleshy leaves and grows in a stretched-out, bunched-up manner. It generally reaches about 6 inches in height at its tallest.
After several years of growing my garden in different soils, I decided to import some soil from a friend who informed me that he desired to give away many yards of quality topsoil from his property along the American River.
After he offered some of that soil to me, I was soon taking many evening trips to his place.
I transported many truckloads of that rich, quality top soil to my property, and then mixed some chicken manure in with it to create a nice soil mixture for planting.
Shortly after Easter, I began planting my summer garden.
Although my variety of vegetable plants grew fast and healthy, I would soon learn that a new and unexpected addition to my garden was also thriving in this quality soil.
Because I wanted to learn more about this foreign addition to my garden, I consulted with knowledgeable staff at Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Elk Grove.
Heather Gaillot, an assistant manager at Green Acres, confirmed that this type of purslane is edible.
“It is edible,” she said. “They sell it for $3.50 a bunch over at the farmer’s market downtown. You can put it in salads. I believe you can cook with it, but it’s better raw. And it’s full of omega-3. I think it’s higher (in omega-3) than most fish.”
I asked Gaillot whether she would call this common purslane a weed.
“I don’t really even call it a weed, because they sell it for $3.50 at the farmer’s market right now,” she said. “I would personally eat it, not pull it, but that’s just from my mouth.”
But by definition, the common purslane is both a plant and a weed.
Gaillot mentioned that Green Acres does not sell the same type of purslane as what is growing in my garden.
“We carry more of the decorative ones here,” she said.
Tina Long, a buyer of dry goods at Green Acres, mentioned that there is no simple way to rid of the common purslane in a garden.
“There’s nothing you can do; you have to pull it,” she said. “So, there is nothing. You have to weed it (by hand). I would have to read a label of our pre-emergents for vegetable gardens to see if it lists purslane. But that could be something you do in the spring to prevent it.”
Long mentioned that it is fine to drop purslane that is pulled from a garden onto nearby soil outside of a garden, without the fear of it spreading, as long as the plant is not flowering.
“As long as you haven’t let it flower, you’re fine,” she said.
Heather Morehouse, who identified herself as a Green Acres “veggie buyer,” spoke more about the type of purslane that is sold at Green Acres.
“It has larger flowers that open and close with the sun,” she said. “The (flowers are) probably only like an inch big. We did just get some in (to the Elk Grove store on East Stockton Boulevard).
“There are so many varieties of purslane or portulaca or whatever someone wants to call it. It goes by both. This stuff (at Green Acres), it’s not going to make you sick (if eaten). It just doesn’t really taste good.”
As for my own purslane, I have yet to eat any of it. That will be a new adventure of mine in the near-future.
After spending time speaking to these knowledgeable Green Acres employees, I have a much more positive opinion about the type of purslane I discovered in my garden.
Although I plan to dedicate a container for growing common purslane, I will still work to eradicate it from my vegetable garden, since I do not care for anything competing for ground space in that area but my vegetable plants.
Photo by Lance Armstrong
Purslane plants, including the one shown in this photograph, are currently growing in the garden of Citizen writer Lance Armstrong.
