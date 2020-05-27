The team of educators at Sly Park is bringing the outdoors to your living room with virtual field trips of the grounds.
Known as a “science camp” in Pollock Pines where about 8,000 local fifth and sixth graders escape to for 5 days with their classmates, Sly Park has been a bit quiet lately during the COVID-19 situation, due to the stay-at-home orders. Educators there miss the face to face interaction with students. But they are dedicated to science education and appreciation of the outdoors.
At Sly Park, students normally learn about the forest ecosystem and how important conservation is for our future. Even though the park is temporarily closed, teachers have provided online video lessons, which run about 15 minutes long.
Dave “Gio” Giordano and “Wild” Ginger Schlavin, two mainstays of Sly Park, are seen on video walking through the woods conversing about ecology and what actually lives in the forest.
In breaking down the word “ecology,” they discuss that “eco-” means habitat or surroundings and “-ology” (study of). Put together, ecology is a study of home, the earth.
But it’s not just studying our home. “Ecology investigates the independence of living things,” Schalvin said. “It’s discovering how one part of the system is connected to everything else.”
Giordano explained as ecologists they first ask questions, make observations, and then they investigate what they are curious about.
In their video on forest ecology, they talk about the structure and function of things in the forest, as they invite the viewer to make observations with them and to collect data.
While the films are site-specific at Sly Park, the educators to give viewers the skills no matter where they are, be it at a nature walk at the American River Parkway or inside an apartment in the city.
They invite viewers to look for things inside the house as well. In the video, Giordano asks students to look at a pair of scissors. He says, “What’s the structure? It has two holes. What’s the function of that? Open and close. We obviously want students to be out in nature as much as possible. We want students to be doing scientific inquiry in nature, but we also want them to gain their skill set if they don’t have the option to be outdoors.”
Every student is a scientist and when they leave Sly Park they can continue doing science for the rest of their lives.
“You don’t have to be doing it for a living, but to enjoy science and to appreciate science,” Giordano said. “Whatever job you end up doing in your life, you can still appreciate science. You can still believe in science and also nature and the outdoors. Conservation is such a big part of it. We want our students to know the open space exists and we have to continue protecting our open space and that is all a part of our experience.”
Sly Park education videos to check out online
The videos the educators have made feature the following topics. You can find them on YouTube by searching for Sly Park and topic (ie: Forest Ecology):
“Creek Ecology” - Understanding how the health of a watershed can be determined by examining the macroinvertebrates that exist in the water.
“Forest Ecology - Learn to identify decomposers, understand their function, and how they contribute to the forest.
“Survival by Design (Thermal Dynamics)” - Gain an understanding of the different kinds of heat transfer, and learn what attributes aid in heat retention if you ever get stuck in the forest and need to build a shelter.
During these virtual field trips, veteran Sly Park teachers actively engage students, encouraging them to make their own observations in their own backyards.
