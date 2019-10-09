William Shakespeare was the toast of the season last fall in the Elk Grove Unified School District when students at four high schools performed classics by The Bard.
“And now for something completely different,” as what Monty Python’s Flying Circus would announce on their comedy series. This fall, Monterey Trail High School’s drama department will perform, “I Hate Shakespeare!,” a surreal comedy that will apparently involve talking cows, zombies, and an appearance by talk show host Jerry Springer, according to its script’s description. See how the story unfolds on Oct. 18-26.
Those who seek more a more traditional telling of a Shakespeare tale can enjoy “Romeo and Juliet” at Sheldon High School next month.
Here is a guide to theatrical performances that are happening at eight high schools across the school district. Florin High School’s theatre department does not plan to have a production this fall.
Cosumnes Oaks High School – ‘Welga’
Students in the Wolfpack Performing Arts program will tell Conrad Panganiban’s coming-of-age story, “Welga” in its high school premiere in November.
The play focuses on Johnny Montalban, a Filipino American teenager who lives in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. This family drama explores family conflict as well as the education system and the impact of Filipinos in the farm labor movement that includes the Delano Grape Strike of 1965.
Performances will be held at Cosumnes Oaks High’s Black Box Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 15; 6 p.m. on Nov. 14; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 16. Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 presale until Nov. 7. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Universe.com/WPAWelga and at the theater box office. COHS is at 8350 Lotz Parkway, Elk Grove, (916) 683-7670.
Elk Grove High School – Annual Arts Gala
Elk Grove High School’s performing arts students will have their second annual EGHS Arts Gala on Friday, Dec. 13.
Their showcase’s theme will be movie soundtracks and there will be performances by theatre students, band musicians, and the drill team.
Culinary students will also prepare a three-course dinner for attendees. Tickets are $30 and $10 for bleacher seats. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Starting next month, attendees can buy tickets at the school’s controller office or the student store.
EGHS is at 9800 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove - (916) 686-7741.
Franklin High School – ‘Frankenstein’
Franklin High School students will perform a stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous tale about a medical experiment gone monstrously wrong. “Frankenstein” will be performed at the Black Box Theatre during the Halloween season on Oct. 24-26 and Nov. 1-2. Due to the story’s dark nature, this show is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased at the door or online at https://ftc.ticketleap.com/mary-shelleys-frankenstein/details.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be held at 2 p.m. FHS is at 6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove - (916) 714-8150.
Laguna Creek High School – ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time’
A stage production of Mark Maddon’s 2003 mystery novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time” will be performed at Laguna Creek High School this month.
This story centers on Christopher John Francis Boone, a highly knowledgeable teenager who has a difficult time in interacting with people and understanding their emotions. He investigates a neighborhood dog’s mysterious death in this unique tale that won several literary awards including the Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize.
Showtimes are 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 24; and 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25, and 26. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Attendees can purchase tickets through the school’s website.
LCHS is at 9050 Vicino Drive, Elk Grove – (916) 683-1339.
Monterey Trail High School – ‘I Hate Shakespeare!’
Steph DeFerie’s comedy, “I Hate Shakespeare!” is a blend of The Bard’s classics, zombies, and Jerry Springer. Someone is also supposed to get a pie in the face, according to the script. This is material that will puzzle Shakespeare scholars for years to come.
Enjoy the madness at Monterey Trail High School’s Black Box Theater on Oct. 18-26. Doors open at 5 p.m. MTHS is at 8661 Power Inn Road, Elk Grove – (916) 688-0050.
Pleasant Grove High School – ‘Almost, Maine’
Pleasant Grove High School’s drama students will perform John Cariani’s 2004 play, “Almost, Maine” in early November at the Black Box Theater.
This play has nine short stories about characters who live in the remote town of Almost, Maine.
Showtimes are Nov. 1 – 7 p.m., Nov. 2 – 7 p.m., Nov. 6 – 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7 – 7 p.m., Nov. 9 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., PGHS is at 9531 Bond Road, Elk Grove – (916) 686-0230.
Sheldon High School – ‘Romeo + Juliet’
William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy about a young couple who are torn by a war between their families will be performed at Sheldon High School in November. Students in the school’s THEATREworks program will produce a version of the story that’s set in the 1990s.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee show on Nov. 16. Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased, starting on Oct. 28. For ticket reservations, contact (916) 681-7500, ext. 43682.
SHS is at 8333 Kingsbridge Drive, Sacramento – (916) 681-7500.
Valley High School – Dia De Los Muertos celebration
Drama students at Valley High School will have a unique celebration of the holiday Día de Los Muertos (Spanish for “Day of the Dead”) on Friday, Nov. 1. Plans are to have students write folklore skits and perform them on campus that evening from 6-8 p.m. There will also be art exhibits, dancing, and a performance from “The Women in White.”
VHS is at 6300 Ehrhardt Ave., Sacramento – (916) 689-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.