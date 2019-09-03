The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center is hosting, "All Creatures Great & Small," competition this month. Judge Andrea Morris, a professional artist and an arts educator of more than a decade, will review the submissions. This show will have a 4 p.m. reception on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the arts center, 9683 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Admission is free and there will be music and refreshments. Work for "All Creatures" will be displayed there until Sept. 25. The arts center hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on the arts center, call (916) 685-5992, email egfinearts@frontiernet.net, or visit www.ElkGroveFineArtsCenter.org. They also have a Facebook page at "Elk Grove Fine Arts Center."
