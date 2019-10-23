County election information night Oct. 23
Sacramento County’s Voter Registration and Elections staff will present their election administration plan at Elk Grove’s Wackford Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Attendees can learn how the county will conduct elections over the next four years. There will also be information on vote centers, and ballot drop boxes, as well as help for language minority voters and voters with disabilities.
The meeting will last from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wackford Complex’s Poppy Room A, 9014 Bruceville Road. For more information, call (916) 875-6451.
Sheldon High School’s academies open house Oct. 24
Sheldon High School invites parents as well as current eighth and ninth graders to their campus for an open house that showcases the school’s academy programs on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Visitors can learn about the ARTSwork, Biotech, Engineering Building Trades, and EQUITAS academies. Students can also sign up to enroll in the programs, which are designed to prepare them for careers in the arts, sciences, advanced technologies or government.
Academy applications will be accepted from Oct. 24 through Dec. 3.
Sheldon High is at 8333 Kingsbridge Drive, Sacramento. The open house lasts from 6-7 p.m.
Elk Grove Citizen of the Year banquet Nov. 4
Rebecca Davis, the 2019 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year, will be honored at a banquet on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Valley Hi Country Club.
Tickets are $50 per person and the registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 28. Early registration is encouraged since the event is expected to sell out. For registration, visit the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.ElkGroveCA.com, call (916) 691-3760, or email chamnber@elkgroveca.com.
The banquet lasts from 6-9 p.m. at 9595 Franklin Blvd., Elk Grove.
Shred Day at Laguna Creek High Oct. 26
Laguna Creek High School’s Band Booster Club will have a Fall Shred Day fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Donors can support the school’s music program by donating old paper documents as well as batteries (AA, AAA, C and D, and cell phone batteries will be accepted). The booster club asks donors to pay up to $5 per box of shredding and $1-5 for household batteries.
Proceeds will be used to repair the school’s aging musical instruments. Papers will be collected and shredded by Viking Shred.
Donors with old electronic equipment can also have their “eWaste” recycled by contacting the local company eWaste4Good. They can schedule a pickup at their homes by visiting http://ewaste4good.com/pickuprequest.html. Be sure to list “Laguna Creek High School Marching Band” as the benefitting organization.
The shred day will be held on Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at 9050 Vicino Drive, Elk Grove. For more information, contact Sheron Morris at (916) 715-9003 or by visiting www.TheLCHSband.org.
2019 Elk Grove Economic Outlook Oct. 31
The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting their presentation, 2019 Elk Grove Economic Outlook on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Attendees can learn about local economic development approaches and trends in fields such as real estate, education and healthcare. Kelly Brothers, a veteran broadcaster and a current partner at Genovese Burford & Brothers, will be the keynote speaker.
This presentation lasts from 7:30 a.m. until noon at the Alldata Event Hall, 9650 West Taron Drive, Elk Grove. Registration is required by Oct. 25. The cost is $35 per Chamber member and $50 per non-member.
For registration and more information, visit the Chamber’s website, www.ElkGroveCA.com.
Elks Lodge’s dinners for October
Elk Grove’s Elks Lodge #2577 invites the public to their dinners and Bingo nights this month at their facility on 9240 Survey Road.
Their dinners: Prawn Fry on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. - $12.50 for dinner, diners must call (916) 655-3237 for reservations.
For more information on the Elks Lodge, call (916) 685-4633.
Renaissance Society lectures at Franklin Library this fall
The Renaissance Society is hosting a series of speakers who will address diverse topics at the Franklin Community Library this fall. This 12-week program is a partnership with California State University, Sacramento.
Admission is free and each lecture will be held on Wednesday afternoons from 12:30-2 p.m. at 10055 Franklin High Road, Elk Grove.
Here are the speakers: Oct. 23 – Mike Argon on “Women in Music,” Oct. 30 – Cathy Minicucci on “Gaining the Right to Vote in America,” Nov. 6 – Faye Kennedy on “African Quilting and Fiber Arts,” Nov. 13 – Laurie Rivlin Heller on “Transcendental Communes: Intentional Community in the Age of Emerson,” Nov. 20 – Marty Keale on “Bering Straits.”
Widowed Persons Social Club’s activities for October
The Widowed Persons Social Club (WPSC) is hosting the following gatherings in October. A widowed person can attend up to three club events before joining. For information on membership, contact Bonnie Dale at (916) 422-1522. What’s happening this month: Oct. 23 – 11:30 a.m. deli lunch and a fashion show presented by the Elk Grove Discovery Shop, $10 for admission and lunch at Elk Grove Congregational Church (9624 Melrose Ave.), contact is Catherine at (916) 714-1856; Oct. 24 – 11:30 a.m. lunch and 1 p.m. Bunco at The Barn Café (8976 Grant Line Road), contact is Bonnie at (916) 685-3402; Oct. 25 – 10 a.m. Pinochle at Logan’s Roadhouse (9105 West Stockton Blvd.), contact is Evelyn at (916) 685-9669; Oct. 28 – 11:30 a.m. lunch at Applebee’s at Marketplace 99 shopping center, contact is Lois at (916) 685-8710; Oct. 29 – 5:30 p.m. dinner at Outback Steakhouse (7221 Laguna Blvd.), contacts is Mary at (916) 421-4570; Oct. 30 – 1 p.m. book club at Nana’s home, contact is Nana at (916) 684-5459.
Bingo games in Wilton Nov. 2.
The Wilton History Group invites the public to their Bingo night at the Wilton Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Players must be ages 18 or over.
The Wilton Community Center is at 9717 Colony Road, Wilton.
Caregiver Coffee Gatherings at EG United Methodist
Community members who are caregivers for relatives or friends are invited to support group meetings at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church.
These “Caregiver Coffee” gatherings will be held on the third Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can discuss their challenges as well as learn about resources and helpful ideas. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 16.
The church is at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town. For more information, call (916) 509-1414.
Volunteers wanted at EG Community Garden
The Elk Grove Community Garden staff seeks volunteer leaders to help them as they grow. The nonprofit has these positions open: board member and volunteer coordinator.
The garden helps grow produce for the Elk Grove Food Bank Services, and their site is next to McConnell Park, 10025 Hampton Oak Drive.
For more information on volunteering, contact Mary Ellen at (916) 893-8863.
EG Food Bank seeks volunteers
The Elk Grove Food Bank needs volunteers to help clients and sort donations at their warehouse.
Their facility is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those interested in helping the food bank can obtain applications on their website, www.ElkGroveFoodBank.org or by visiting their office at 9820 Dino Drive.
For more information, call (916) 685-8453.
American Legion’s meetings
Community members who are interested in learning about the American Legion and their affiliated groups are invited to these local meetings:
Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233 meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Elks Lodge, 9240 Survey Road. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time and same location as the Legion at 7 p.m. We have a $5 dinner at 6 p.m. before the meetings.
Post 233’s Riders group meets on the first Tuesday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at InnoGrove, 8153 Elk Grove Blvd.
Sons of the American Legion meets on the first Monday of the month at 6:15 p.m. at the Lindale Greens Mobile Home Park, 7611 Elsie Ave., Sacramento.
For more information, contact Larry Sahota, (916) 847-3184.
Post 233 Family plans to move to the city’s civic center when that facility opens this fall.
EG Lions Club’s meetings
The Elk Grove Lions Club meets every second and fourth Monday each month at the Senior Center of Elk Grove, 8830 Sharkey Ave. Social hour lasts 6-7 p.m., followed by dinner and the regular meeting. Their board meetings are held every third Monday at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ElkGroveLionsFoundation.org.
Marine Corps League’s monthly meetings
Elk Grove’s Marine Corps League detachment meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Elks Lodge, 9240 Survey Road in Elk Grove.
For more information, contact Tom Shine at (916) 681-9534.
Discovery Shop seeks volunteers with trucks
The American Cancer Society seeks volunteers who own trucks and can pick up donated furniture for their Discovery Shop in Elk Grove. They have a “Pick Up” program for donors who can’t deliver their furniture to the store.
Community members who are interested in volunteering can contact Phyllis or Diana at the Discovery Shop at (916) 685-7449. Their shop is at 8470 Elk Grove Blvd., near the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
Toastmasters meeting every Tuesday
Elk Grove’s Toastmasters invite community members to attend their weekly meetings and learn how to be better public speakers.
Their Speaking Machine Club #1528 meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Logan’s Roadhouse, 9105 West Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove. For more information, visit www.1528.toastmastersclubs.org.
Volunteers wanted at EG Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Elk Grove seeks volunteers for several positions. Shifts are four hours to four-and-half hours per week, but the staff is flexible.
For more information, visit 8470 Elk Grove Blvd., near Auto Center Drive, or contact Jenee, Phyllis, or Diana at (916) 685-7449.
Project R.I.D.E. needs volunteers
Project R.I.D.E., the therapeutic horseback-riding program for special needs children and adults, is seeking volunteers who are ages 14 and over.
A large role that volunteers fill is that of sidewalker, walking beside the horse and rider as they make their way around the ring. There are also some stable duties and animal husbandry. No experience is needed and volunteer shifts are available on weekdays year-round.
Orientation for volunteers takes place monthly. Call the office at (916) 685-7433 to register or visit www.ProjectRIDE.org for details.
The R.I.D.E. Arena is located at 8840 Southside Ave. next to Jessie Baker School.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast every second Saturday
The Elk Grove Lions Club hosts a pancake breakfast every second Saturday at the Senior Center of Elk Grove. They also serve sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, mixed fruit, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children under age 12. Every breakfast lasts from 8-10 a.m.
The Senior Center is at 8830 Sharkey Ave.
The Optimist Club of Elk Grove’s meeting schedule
The Optimist Club of Elk Grove holds a meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Denny’s, 8707 Elk Grove Blvd. Attendees are welcome to join them for a 5:30 p.m. dinner there before each meeting. For more information about the club, tax-deductible sponsorships and donations, and joining the club, contact President Charlie Sleep (916) 385-1010. For more information, visit www.ElkGroveOptimist.org.
