An Elk Grove Thanksgiving tradition will return when the Elk Grove Food Bank Services will have their annual Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Volunteers will provide boxes of ready-to-cook Thanksgiving dinners to community members in need. Recipients can drive up to receive frozen turkeys and the “fixings” in the Elk Grove City Hall’s parking lot.
Nearly 1,400 households were served in last year’s Turkey Drive, said Marie Jachino, the executive director of the Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
“I love being able to serve the community on the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s been a tradition at the food bank for years,” she said.
Her nonprofit is now collecting food donations for their Turkey Drive. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 22. Their goal is to collect at least 1,000 turkeys this year.
The food bank staff can accept frozen turkeys as well as ingredients for traditional Thanksgiving side dishes like stuffing mixes, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned cranberries, muffin mixes, canned corn, and canned green beans.
Jachino said that her organization will also accept monetary donations to support their project.
She mentioned that her staff will also deliver Thanksgiving foods to distribution sites that serve elderly people in need, which is the food bank’s fastest growing population of recipients.
“We’re also seeing more and more people signing up every day for services,” Jachino said. “A lot of families are having a hard time making ends meet.”
She mentioned that seniors are particularly challenged by increases in their healthcare costs.
As part of the Turkey Drive, the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce will host their next business mixer at the food bank. Chamber members historically donated a high amount of food and monetary support.
Jachino mentioned Elk Grove City Council Member Steve Detrick’s strong support for the Turkey Drive.
“Once he gets the flyer, he goes out there and puts his heart and soul into donating,” she said.
Jachino complimented the Elk Grove community’s years of generosity and teamwork for the Thanksgiving project.
“It’s really nice to see the community come together in helping people put food on the table and making the holidays look brighter,” she said.
The Turkey Drive will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Nov. 23 at Elk Grove City Hall, 8401 Laguna Palms Drive. Recipients must pre-register by contacting the food bank at (916) 685-8453.
Food donations can be delivered to the food bank that’s located at 9820 Dino Drive. This facility is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. For more information on the food bank, visit www.ElkGroveFoodBank.org.
