On Jan. 10, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Wine Tasting Competition released their results for 2020. More than 6,000 wines are submitted each year, and an Elk Grove winery took home an award.
Vannatta Wine won a silver medal for their 2016 Sangiovese. The SF Chronicle Wine Competition is the largest wine judging in the country.
The 2016 Sangiovese is a single vineyard single varietal that is 100% Sangiovese wine from grapes grown in Wilton. Vannatta is a boutique winery that uses non-interventionist winemaking methods to produce unique small lot wines. They have been in business for five years.
“We have a pretty loyal following of customers, but with that said the SF Chronicle judges are professional judges so it’s great to get their feedback and validation,” winery owner Steve Vannatta said.
The character of Vannatta’s Sangiovese aligns with the old-world Italian Sangioveses – bright red in color and a fruity nose, and medium-bodied with a surprising spice finish.
“(It’s) very much a classic Sangiovese,” Vannatta said.
He explained that the grapes for the Sangiovese are grown on The Anderson-Lucchetti Ranch, located on Dillard Road.
The vineyard is laid out with rows running east to west, and the Sangiovese grapes are an early ripening varietal that is typically harvested in early September.
“The warm afternoons and the cool evenings in the Sloughhouse area produce a well-balanced fruit and Sangiovese thrives here. I’ve been selling Sangiovese wine commercially since 2014 and the wines have been very well-received as a single varietal and as part of a blend,” Vannatta explained. “Sangiovese is typically a light red color, yet surprisingly spicy. It is an ‘up and coming’ varietal.”
In 2018, Vannatta entered the California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition and they were awarded a bronze medal for their 2015 Grenache. Additionally, the winery has a 2017 Amador Syrah that has been well received that they will be submitting to the California State Fair competition this spring.
Vannatta has produced wine as a home winemaker for many years and he has always felt an affinity for the land.
“Winemaking made that connection even stronger,” he said. “Once my kids were off and on their own, I started filling the void with barrels of wine and began sharing the wine with family, friends and neighbors...from there, it wasn’t so much a leap but hundreds of baby steps that led to opening the tasting room in 2015....and the steps have never stopped. It is truly a labor of love and being able to share it all with friends and customers is a special reward in itself.”
Asked if there’s anything not on his winery’s website that he’d like readers to know about, Vannatta chuckled, telling a story from his youth.
“When I was 15, my older brother explained to me how a single grape had everything you needed to make wine. Sugar and juice on the inside, color and flavor in the skin, and a fine coating of natural yeast on the outside. So I tried it....in a few days the vial of juice I hid in my closet burst under the pressure of the fermented wine and my entire room smelled like wine,” he recalled. “It tasted okay – at least to a 15-year-old.”
Vannatta Winery is at 8718 Grant Line Road.
