Local residents who want to show off their cars such as a home-customized hot rod, a 1960s Corvette, or a Honda that was just purchased at the Elk Grove Auto Mall are invited to bring their vehicles to the 2nd annual Elk Grove Auto Show on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Up to 50 cars will be displayed at the parking lot of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) headquarters at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
This show is a fundraiser for the Cosumnes Recreational Opportunities Fund, which helps low-income residents participate in the CSD’s recreation programs. The CSD partnered with the Keller-Williams office in Elk Grove to produce the event.
Elizabeth Rhoan, a CSD recreation supervisor, said that the show is open to all makes and models, not just classic muscle cars.
“We’re not here to yuck anybody’s yum, it’s a fun car show,” she said. “It’s not muscle cars only, all cars are welcome – if you love your car, come out and share your love for your car whether it’s an ’88 Civic or a 2022 Honda HR-V.”
Brian Dickerson of Keller-Williams said that last year participants brought cars such as Porsches, Ferraris, and a Lamborghini. He said that his staff started organizing local auto shows as a fundraiser about a decade ago and they later moved the event to the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation center.
Dickerson called his staff’s decision to work with the CSD for last year’s show was a “no-brainer” after it was proposed as a fundraiser for one of the district’s charities.
“It was a lot of fun last year and we hope to do it bigger this year and have a whole lot of fun,” he said.
Entries in the car show will be judged by visitors for People’s Choice awards. There will also be live music by students from the School of Rock in Elk Grove, and there are plans to bring in food trucks. The event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars will begin rolling into the show site at 7 a.m. Rhoan said that onlookers are welcome to set up chairs on nearby sidewalks to watch the “roll-in.”
She told the Citizen that she hopes to expand the car show into a cruise through Old Town in the future.
Car show registration is still open for a $20 fee and can be done online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/cosumnescsd, under the search term, “Elk Grove Auto Show.” Rhoan prefers participants to preregister, but she said that car owners can still join the show during the morning of Sept. 17 if there is still room in the parking lot.
