An estimated 600 people joined the 12th annual Kaiser Permanente Running of the Elk fundraiser at the District56 center during the morning of March 26.
Participants ran, jogged, or walked in the 5k and 10k races as well as the children’s fun run.
At 7:30 a.m., the District56 center parking lot was almost completely filled with the cars of those attending the marathon.
People were participating because they wanted to stay in shape, help support the community, or do both.
Attendee Twyla Pruitt said the marathon was a “great opportunity to get everyone out here and help contribute.”
“We contribute here, I come in and just walk. I’m a little out of shape … but I’m just happy to be out here,” Pruitt said.
Heather Barden said she was excited to be in the marathon because of the “challenge” of the event and that it was her first time completing a 10k run after doing a couple of 5k runs.
Karl Gamuede said it was his third time attending the Running of the Elk, and he came because he was a former track runner and that he “just likes to run.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation. Gary Davis, a former Elk Grove mayor and the president of the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation, said the event was started to fund scholarships for children who can’t afford to play sports.
“Community runs are great in general because they build community, you’re bringing people together for a cause, they’ll get to know some of the local business, that’s what I love about it,” he said.
Next to the parking lot was a stage for people to perform before the race, along with tents offering either drinks, food, or merchandise from various businesses.
Right before the start of the marathon, Zumba dancers, led by an instructor, performed a few warm-up exercises to help encourage the runners and prep them for what was about to come.
Once the timer had reached 8:30 a.m., the race was off and droves of runners went speeding down the main pathway toward the roads leading out from the center. Runners in the 10k race traveled near the Elk Grove Auto Mall and Cosumnes Oaks High School before returning to the District56 center.
Forty-seven minutes after the race had started, Anthony Joseph Cortes came barreling down back the main path and secured first place in the 5k run, narrowly beating another runner that was right behind him.
Cortes said he came from Half Moon Bay to participate in the run for the fourth time to represent his city.
“I did this for my fans in Half Moon Bay, and for my relatives and family and friends,” Cortes said. “I do it for them and for myself.”
Over the next hour and a half, runners came trickling in, winded and drenched in sweat, but satisfied nonetheless.
Angie Valadez, who participated with her family said she was tired but was “happy” that she finished the marathon and planned to take her family “to a nice lunch and treat [themselves] to something like BJ’s.”
Jeff Hoge, who participated in the run because he wanted to motivate himself to get back into shape, said he was feeling tired afterward. He foresaw his future that would involve a big tub “of ice cream and just sleep.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.