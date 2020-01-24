When Mariel Cooper-Keitel took a 23andMe DNA test to learn more about her paternal heritage, she was surprised to not only learn new information about her ethnicity, but the south Sacramento resident also connected with a new half-sister, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She discovered that her half-sister lives just three hours away from her, and they previously met each other several times since first learning about their relation.
Mariel was raised by a single mother who is Filipina, but she always wondered about the other side of her ancestry. When she and her husband, Shawn took a 23andMe DNA test to learn more about their heritage to share with their own children, Mariel was shocked when her results revealed she has a mix of many ethnicities, including European and Native American. She was even more surprised when the results connected her to a half-sister named Amy Carrillo, whom Mariel immediately contacted.
Later that night, Mariel received a message from another relative on 23andMe, a paternal first cousin named Joy Winchester. Joy set up a Facebook group to introduce and welcomed Mariel into the family, which included Amy.
Mariel and Amy messaged each other on Facebook for the entire day and both felt a strong connection. Less than a week later, Mariel and her husband drove three hours to Amy’s hometown of Monterey, and they spent hours getting to know each other. They have visited each other several times since then. Mariel is also looking forward to meeting more of her family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, and her other half-sister and brother.
Meanwhile, Shawn found out to his surprise he was part Yemeni on his father’s side. While he did locate a cousin through the DNA test, he still does not know who his father is, Mariel said.
Mariel is thankful for the experience, saying, “I now have a sense of peace with the discovery of finding out about the other half of me.”
It was on Nov. 3, that she found out the results during her son’s birthday party.
“I was telling everybody the results,” Mariel said. “Everyone else was excited and they said, ‘(They) should do this (test).’”
After that life-changing day, Mariel and Amy texted back and forth to better know each other.
“And, just being surprised and overwhelmed, we both couldn’t focus on work that day,” she recalled. “There were a lot of emotions going on between the two of us. We still keep in touch.”
Mariel said knowing that, all the questions she’s always had are now answered, and she feels good inside.
“I know what my son is – what his other half is,” she said. “It’s something I longed for my entire life...It’s been so fast and unexpectedly real. I took the test for the ethnicity, but at the same time, it answered a lot of questions that I always had. It just happened so fast and I was surprised and overwhelmed by how fast it came to fruition, basically.”
