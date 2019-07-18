Down the Dirt Road, one of Chicks in Crisis’ primary fundraisers, will bring a taste of the Hawaiian Islands to Elk Grove with a luau theme.
The dinner runs from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Chicks in Crisis’ Elk Grove facility, The Ranch. This local profit supports young mothers and their families.
Environmental organization Clean Oceans, Rivers And Lakes (CORAL) will also benefit from the event. Its mission is “to reduce the amount of trash entering our oceans, rivers and lakes.”
The group organized the CORAL Cleanup Kickoff, which on Earth Day last year removed 2,500 pounds of trash and plastic from creeks and rivers in Elk Grove.
Down the Dirt Road features the Aloha Dancers hula group and invites guests to take in the music and have a taste of the islands on the ranch with an all-you-can eat Hawaiian barbecue buffet.
Food items include: chicken; pork; fresh fruit and vegetables; steamed rice; lumpia and various appetizers; desserts; water; soda; beer and cocktails. Social Impact Wines will be there with a variety of wines available for purchase by the glass. All proceeds go directly to Chicks in Crisis and CORAL.
As guests arrive, they’ll be able to check out art and handmade items from local vendors, grab a cocktail, purchase some raffle tickets and peruse the raffle items up for grabs. Local nonprofit Elk Grove Artists will display a wide selection of art, including photography, acrylics, oil, jewelry and ceramics, during the event.
The night will end with a butterfly release in honor of the late Judy Tafoya, a prominent Elk Grove arts patron and a supporter of Chicks in Crisis. From Swallowtail Farms of El Dorado Hills, the butterflies will be released by Chicks in Crisis founder Inez Whitlow.
The Ranch – a former working farm on East Stockton Boulevard – is an urban oasis and safe haven for girls and young women in crisis, many of whom are low-income, pregnant, parenting, in the foster care system, homeless, sex trafficking victims, or recovering from recent addictions and abusive relationships, spokesperson Marya Sahota said.
“What was a dilapidated, overrun property is now a colorful and abundant place of healing and peace. Countless hours have been spent by our wonderful volunteer community making it beautiful – our ‘healing garden’ is a place of serenity. You can always find chickens and cats roaming the Ranch,” Sahota said.
Led by Whitlow, Chicks in Crisis offers pregnancy, parenting and adoption services with a mission to provide love, home and family for every child.
The nonprofit supports more than 400 families every month and provides mothers and fathers with prenatal care, life skills training, parenting assistance, clothing, baby supplies, essential items, emergency food and legal guidance. As a nonprofit, Chicks in Crisis relies solely on donations.
Admission and parking are free at the event. Parking will be limited, but more will be available next door at the Liberty Center I office complex. All proceeds will go back to helping the community.
The Ranch is located at 9455 East Stockton Blvd., south of Bond Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.