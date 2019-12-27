Jessie Baker School students celebrated their annual Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 18 with Santa Claus and the Rotary Club of Elk Grove. This was the 50th anniversary of this joyous event.
The Rotary Club has sponsored the party every year since 1969, by providing gifts for students at California’s first school for children with severe disabilities.
Rotarian Ron Suter has been organizing and directing this event for the past 20 years. He coordinates with the school’s administration and teachers to select and purchase gifts. Suter thanked the club members and all others who participated in making this event a success for the past 50 years.
He said, “this event will continue long into the future – long past us. If our adults could learn from these kids about unconditional love and caring for each other, the world would be a much better and happier place.”
Sidney Smith, President of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove, began the festivities by saying that he thinks of the annual party as the organization’s number one project of the year.
“Rotary is a service club, so we like giving back to the community,” he said. “We are involved in a number of activities throughout the year. This is truly one where there is immediate reaction, from students and Rotarians alike, which is genuine and heartfelt. We had over 60 Rotarians here today. Everyone comes to this.”
Suter gave a brief history of how Jessie Baker, through her diligent efforts to secure education for special needs children, like her son Clarence Frank Baker, realized the opening of Jessie Baker School in 1964.
Once the students were seated, Ron’s wife, Patty Suter led the children and adults in enthusiastic renditions of “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” and finished with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” just as Santa (played by Rotary’s Bob Lent) was arriving in a horse drawn “sleigh” to excited cheers from the crowd.
After a few minutes of excitement, clapping, and yelling for Santa, the students patiently listened for his or her name to be called, and they always use their best behavior when receiving their gift and a candy cane from Santa. They could hardly contain their joy.
“The kids are just fantastic,” Suter said. “Every year I sit with them. I asked a teacher if our pricing for the gifts is good, and she said it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter the price, they get something and they are so grateful. It makes everybody feel good.”
Linda Frechette of Jessie Baker School said “this is one of my favorite days of the year, and it’s so generous of the Rotary to donate a gift to each of the students and Inner Wheel who wraps them all, and as you can tell, the students enjoy themselves. They look forward to it all year long and it makes our last week before vacation very special.”
At the conclusion of the festivities, the students happily return to school and continue with their daily activities.
“Joy, happiness, and the thrill of seeing Santa seems to linger in the Project R.I.D.E. arena and leaves a glow,” said the mother of a Jessie Baker student.
Suter reflected on the Rotary Club’s program for the children.
“I think it’s the premier program of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove Rotary, and if you ask a Rotarian, they will say the same thing. Simply because they get involved, they can see what their money is being spent for,” he said. “They’re here; they see the excitement on every kid’s face. Again, it goes back to the school. These kids enjoy it, but it’s only one day of the year. Jessie Baker is the program, we just happen to help offset or help out with one day a year, but school children look forward to it.”
When it began, the event took place in a classroom at the school, but it has become such a big event, with nearly 180-plus students receiving gifts from Santa, that it has been moved to the Project R.I.D.E. Arena located on the campus.
The kindergarten students are also visited by Santa and receive gifts in their classrooms earlier in the day. The Rotary Club also sponsors an annual pizza party for the Elk Grove Adult Community Training Center (EGACT), and makes a donation to the Elk Grove Food Bank towards Christmas gifts for teenagers.
“The planning for this event starts as soon as the current year’s party is complete,” Suter said. “We begin selecting the date and planning what will need to be done for the following year.”
The real work begins in early fall, when Suter collaborates with Jessie Baker’s staff and discusses which gifts each student should receive.
“I purchase gifts cards for each teacher,” Suter said. “The teachers go to Walmart, pick out individual gifts for each of their students, attempting to purchase gifts on sale. Then I go and pick up all 180 gifts.”
Inner Wheel, a nonprofit associated with Rotary, then wraps each gift, getting them ready for delivery by Santa Claus.
Jessie Baker staff members Linda Frechette and Kim Forsythe said that they try to pick gifts that they know the students will use and enjoy. It is very individualized for each student.
Cindee Shapton, the principal of Jessie Baker School, said “the students and staff look forward to the annual Christmas Party all year long. I cannot give enough praise to Lori Wallace, the key person at the school that Ron works with throughout the year to put this program together.”
“One of the things that I love most about it is the sense that they are cheering each other on, that they learn that giving is about other people receiving, not just themselves,” Shapton said. “So, as you can see, they clap every time a name is called, and they use their best behavior while waiting and cheering each other on. They know ‘it’s not all about me’.”
The principal said that she is happy to see that it helps the students get outside of themselves and understand about other people being happy as well. She called it a lesson in itself. “We have great appreciation for the Rotary Club and the Inner Wheel for providing this for us every year. Both are extraordinary organizations and I have great thanks for them and the community,” she said.
“It’s the number-one event for the Rotary Club of Elk Grove,” Suter said. “We build on this every year and we are proud to celebrate this, our 50th year.”
It is all about happiness!
Rita Velasquez is an Elk Grove Rotarian who worked as the general manager for the Elk Grove (now Cosumnes) Community Services District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.