As a child, Bob Bennett walked to school every day and did not know that the land he passed would someday display something close to his heart.
His wife, Alice also grew up in Elk Grove and she welcomed the chance to create a landmark for their hometown.
The Bennetts own their own sculpture and award design business and they created the treble clef sculpture along with Ryan Rivas for the Avenue of the Arts at the city’s District56 center.
This new sculpture stands out fits perfectly with the landscape, which the city designed as a blend of modern amenities and outdoor spaces that honor art and the outdoors.
“Bob and I grew up in Elk Grove. It’s been kind of crazy seeing the growth and the changes taking place so we were very, very excited (to be selected for the District 56 project),” Alice said.
The couple’s company, Bennett Awards has created sculptures across the Sacramento region, including a four-foot bronze sculpture called, “Windswept” in Roseville; “Star VI,” a 10-foot bronze sculpture for the Blount-Kievernagel Memorial in Sacramento; and “Evolution” and “Freedom,” two bronze sculptures that are at the original Arco Arena site in Natomas.
They’ve also created awards for World Rugby, the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, and WomenHeart, among others.
The Bennetts’ eye for sculptures and awards came after owning their own art gallery, Bennett Gallery. Bob also started his roots in sculpting after his uncle and father started the Bennett Sculpture business in the 1980s. The couple now lives in Camino.
“Bob and I both opened an art gallery in Placerville for a number of years - that evolved into an award business and then custom sculptures,” Alice said. “It’s been an interesting career path for us.”
Bob said that most of their work are custom creations and they also made awards for athletic organizations.
Having family in and around Elk Grove, the Bennetts, who are Elk Grove High School graduates, still have their hearts planted firmly where they grew up.
To have their art chosen by their hometown ended up being significant in more ways than one.
The couple’s Joseph Kerr Middle School classmate Bryan Zehnder, who is now a Cosumnes firefighter, helped to install the “Computer Music” sculpture.
The Bennetts are now waiting to see if another of their sculptures will have the chance to grace their hometown, as they put in a bid for a sculpture project in Old Town.
Reflecting on the District56 project, however, Alice said that sculpture as an important part of the couple’s time in Elk Grove.
“It’s an honor for us,” she said. “To think of a piece of our sculpture being there hopefully forever, to have our friends see it.”
