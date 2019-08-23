Local nonprofit Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter (FEGAS) is hosting the “Paws for a Purpose” dinner on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation, located at 9040 High Tech Court from 5-8 p.m.
“Paws for a Purpose” will raise funds for Elk Grove residents who need assistance with medical or dental expenses for their family pet. Proceeds will also help animals find their way into the Elk Grove Animal Shelter.
The event includes a prime rib dinner (with a vegetarian option), an auction and vendors.
Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen is hosting the event with Council Member Pat Hume as auctioneer for a big-ticket live auction. The event will also include a dessert auction, silent auction and local businesses tabling their wares.
Attendees will also hear stories about some of the animals they’ve helped out already. A few dogs already with medical procedures, including two surgeries for dogs with dislocated hips, dental work, and altering.
Michael Hildebrandt, who is an Elk Grove Animal Control officer by day and a FEGAS board member by night, shared a story about Zeus. The dog got out of his yard and was hit by a car near Bond and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Hildebrandt was able to get Zeus picked up with the assistance of a couple of police officers. Neither microchipped, nor wearing any tags, they contacted the owners via social media.
“We were able to figure out who his owner is and that she and her family were living with another family in Elk Grove. They were going through some hard times,” Hildebrandt added.
He was able to get the owners in touch with FEGAS president June Levine to get Zeus’ dislocated hip fixed.
“It ended up being a couple thousand dollars,” Hildebrandt said.
He said that he often encounters animals in the field whose owners may not be able to get them dental work or other needs that come up that requires a veterinarian visit, due to financial reasons.
Animal control officers then have to make a decision if the medical need is immediate or if it’s something that they’re willing to give the owner time to collect the money to get it taken care of.
“We don’t enjoy taking animals away from people, so having a service like this that will be provided through the nonprofit will give another option outside of taking someone’s animal away from them,” Hildebrandt said.
He described the extent of the current need of the nonprofit, as follows, “I wouldn’t say we have people beating down our door asking for our help. One, mainly because I don’t know if a lot of people know about us. Also, thankfully in Elk Grove we do, for the most part, have good pet owners.”
Hildebrandt said that the nonprofit really helps in “those odd situations” like when “someone’s animal gets hit by a car or their animal gets attacked by another animal, where the vet costs are going to be in the thousands of dollars.
“They have to decide between whether they pay the vet bill to try to save the animal, granted there’s no guarantee, or to decide if they have to have their animal euthanized.”
Hildebrandt said that when the new animal shelter opens this fall he’s sure more animals will come whose owners would be faced with the decision to save or surrender their animals. And, as the nonprofit works within its budgetary means, Hildebrandt added, “I’m sure we will be faced of having to make those decisions. Do we put $5,000 to this one animal? Or, do we use that $5,000 to help 10 animals?”
FEGAS is currently recruiting board members.
Ticket sales for Paws for a Purpose end on Monday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. Organizers are looking for sponsors and vendors. The deadline for sponsorship and vendor spots is Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
Visit www.fegas.org/paws-for-a-purpose, Call (916) 806-7296, or email events@fegas.org for further information.
