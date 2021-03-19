The Second Saturday art showcase returns to the Sacramento arts scene next month after a yearlong hiatus, and an exhibition highlighting Elk Grove artists will mark the occasion.
Sacramento’s Archival Gallery will host from April 1-24 a show called “Elk Grove Fine Arts,” which features works by five members of the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center. On April 10, the gallery will hold a Second Saturday reception for the first time since February 2020.
For Archival co-owner D. Oldham Neath, the event is a chance to refresh the gallery amid continuing COVID-19 restrictions, as well as bring in some new artists. Most of the participants have never shown at Archival before.
“Elk Grove Fine Arts” will feature pieces from arts center members Terry DeFrates, Stacy Maeda, Erin Martinelli, Jolene Matson, and Mary Sorrels.
Neath traced the genesis of the show to her time as art curator for KVIE. When she judged an art competition for the TV station, she was taken by work from Elk Grove artists. Horse sculptures by Matson particularly caught Neath’s eye and, eventually, Neath proposed and curated the Archival show.
Matson, who said this would be her third show at Archival, explained that Neath wanted to focus on Matson’s sculptures of people this time around. Whether depicting humans or horses, Matson emphasized her love of ceramic sculpture.
“It’s just my thing,” Matson said. “I’m a very tactile person, so I like playing in the mud.”
Maeda, another of the featured artists, had several of her oil paintings selected for display. One of the works, “Time to Shine,” depicts a horse that she photographed at the Draft Horse Classic in Grass Valley.
“What stood out to me was the light, the way it was coming through the (trees) … and striking the horse,” Maeda said. She was also drawn by “the unusual burgundy color of the tack and the metal pieces reflecting the sun.”
Besides the figural art represented by Matson and Maeda, Neath also looked to include the unique landscapes that Elk Grove artists capture.
“It’s really nice to see a different part of Northern California,” Neath said, comparing the feel of Elk Grove landscapes to those of Sacramento. “It’s a little more agricultural. You know, even though Elk Grove is a big town, you guys are still surrounded by some of the best-looking farms in this area.”
Featured artist Martinelli focuses on landscapes and seascapes, including in “Herald Homesteading,” an acrylic painting that the artist based on a friend’s photo of a sunset in Herald. The painting shows Martinelli’s penchant for infusing artworks with her signature color, “greenie blue,” a callback to Florida beaches from her childhood.
“Of course, her photograph was really vividly pink,” Martinelli said of her friend. “I painted it vividly greenie-blue instead.”
On March 16, Sacramento County moved into the Red Tier 2 of California’s reopening system, allowing art galleries to open at 25% capacity. Neath said coronavirus precautions would be in place during the show, including masks and physical distancing.
“It’s kind of exciting to be able to have not only new people in the gallery, but a big, nice breath of fresh air through that mask,” Neath said.
She said the show will help the selected artists branch out into the Sacramento market.
“These artists, I chose solely based on the artwork,” Neath said. “I didn’t look at resumes. I didn’t want to know … who’s a big seller or who’s super popular. I was just like, ‘These are all things I would love to see in my house, so that’s what I’m putting up.’”
Archival Gallery is located at 3223 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.ArchivalGallery.com, or call (916) 923-6204.
