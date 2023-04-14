Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St., from 12-4 p.m. Carnival games and food will be available at the event, while admission is free to the public.
Family Fun Day is organized by the Elk Grove Youth Commission and Commission Chair Kassi Parsons said this is their fourth time of putting on this event.
“The first year we had it was 2018 but, because of COVID, we had to miss a couple years of it,” Parsons said. “But we had it last year and we had a really good turnout; we had a couple thousand people there last year, so we’re hoping for the same turnout this year.”
She said that when it comes to organizing the event, it’s all about “trying to figure out what’s going to draw more people’s attention to want to come to it.”
Parsons mentioned the event is made with families in mind, with the food trucks, carnival games and face painting.
“It’s really aimed towards the younger kids or like a family environment, and not just older teens or younger kids,” she said.
The organizer explained the event was created because the Elk Grove Youth Commission wanted to be more inclusive of younger people in Elk Grove and not just teenagers.
“The reason we started this event was because, for the youth commission, the main focus is teens in Elk Grove, but there’s not really a commission that focuses on the younger kids,” Parsons said. “So we felt like they were missing out on some of the stuff, and so we wanted to create something that we could involve them in on.”
She said that the most difficult thing about organizing the event was trying to coordinate with the vendors, along with determining what vendors they could get with their budget since the youth commission wants to be mindful of future events as well.
Parsons said that the food trucks available at the event will be “aimed towards the carnival foods.”
All the carnival games at the event will be “free to play,” she said.
Parsons said she was looking forward to seeing the “smiles on the little kids’ faces when they get to play the games.”
She encouraged people to come and check out what the event is all about.
“We only have this event once a year, and everyone who goes says how much fun they had there. Most people, it’s their favorite event the youth commission puts on, it’s a very popular one and, after COVID, we had people asking us to put it on again,” Parsons said. “Once you’re there, you’re going to want to stay.”
