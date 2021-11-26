The Elk Grove Community Council hosted an induction ceremony for this year’s Elk Grove Hall of Fame honorees at the District56 center on Nov. 18. Seven people were celebrated for their contributions to the Elk Grove community.
Honorees are: business owner and Elk Grove pioneer descendent John Jackson Sr., Elk Grove Arts Commissioner Nan Mahon, Elk Grove youth soccer leader Gayle Mooney, singer Leslie Sandefur, success coach Viliami Tuivani, retired Elk Grove High School agriculture teacher Warren Weaver, and Chicks in Crisis founder Inez Whitlow.
