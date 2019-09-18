Two suspects rob victim at Bruceville Road in early afternoon
Two unknown suspects assaulted and robbed a man during the early afternoon of Sept. 12.
This incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the 9000 block of Bruceville Road, near Big Horn Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the suspects confronted the victim while he was walking toward his vehicle and ordered him to surrender his property to them. One suspect used an unknown object to strike him several times, police said.
Jimenez said that the suspects then stole the victim’s property and ran away in an unknown direction. Authorities currently have few details of the suspects except they are described as African American males in their early twenties.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
