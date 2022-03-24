Carole Ming, 73, of Elk Grove, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Jan. 23, 2022. Carole was born on July 6, 1948 to Carl and Mary Dettling (Spane) in Santa Cruz, CA. Graduate of Soquel High School and Kaiser School of Nursing. Served at James McKee elementary school as a school secretary for 42 years. Survived by her husband of 50 years, John; her son's, Matt and Ady (Stacie); her grandchildren, Carl, Sammy, Amelia and Hedy; her sister, Shirley Ludwico (Ron) and family; and hundreds of friends and co-workers.
A celebration of life will be held at James McKee Elementary School on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James McKee Elementary PTO.
