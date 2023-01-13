Alice Turner 

Alice Eileen Turner, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Sacramento at the age of 77.
Alice was born June 14, 1945, in Niles, Michigan and graduated High School from Linden High School, in Linden, Michigan in 1963. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Sacramento, California and started attending beauty school. She met Robert H. Turner at a dance held by the YWCA in midtown Sacramento, October of 1963, and they married on May 16, 1964. They lived in midtown Sacramento and had their first child, Robert Paul Turner, August of 1967, at Mercy Hospital, Sacramento. They moved to Ohio in February of 1969 and settled in a small town named Napoleon. Their 2nd child, Jennifer Ann Turner, arrived in November of 1971. The family relocated in May of 1973 to Troy Ohio, a Dayton suburb, for Robert’s (aka-Bob) career advancement. In January of 1980, they once again relocated for a promotion, to Cleveland, Ohio. After several snowy winters, they craved the California sun once again and they returned to Sacramento, the suburb of Elk Grove, and continue to live there since July of 1984.
Alice worked with the Elk Grove Unified School District, starting in 1985 as a paraprofessional with the Psychological Services Department. She worked for 22 years and retired at age 62 in June of 2007. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, reading, cross stitch, painting, shopping, and traveling. She enjoyed listening to the music of Barry Manilow, Barbara Streisand, and Johnny Mathis. In her senior years, she enjoyed gambling at the local casinos, going out to lunch and dinner, and attending concerts. She and her husband enjoyed trips to Honolulu, Hawaii, San Diego, Las Vegas, Catalina Island, and visiting the Caribbean with the Ohio State University Cancer Fundraising Cruise. She lived a full life and loved her family dearly.
Alice is survived by her husband Robert H. Turner and their daughter Jennifer A. Turner. Their son, Robert Paul Turner, predeceased in 1979 in Houston, Texas at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The family will not be holding services at this time, however, a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
