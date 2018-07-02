News

Police’s Facebook post leads to suspected burglar’s arrest

The Elk Grove police on June 22 arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly burglarized a home this April. He was also connected to another house burglary. Authorities posted security camera images of the suspect on the Facebook social network and a user later helped identify his truck.

Getting fit, giving food

Hundreds of runners gathered on June 23 at Elk Grove Regional Park to test their mettle and to help Elk Grove’s residents in need at the 14th annual Run 4 Hunger Family Festival.

Two armed, street robberies hit Elk Grove

Armed suspects robbed four people, including three pedestrians near a park, last Friday and Sunday in Elk Grove. Two victims were physically assaulted by teenage suspects during one incident. The suspects in both robberies remain at large.

A baptist by mustard

Recruits at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s academy trained in their hazardous materials suits on June 13. Instructors then had them stand together while employees doused them with mustard, ketchup, and chocolate syrup before the recruits washed their suits. Fire officials said that the recru…

Sports

Rinaldi steps down for a second time

This summer, an unusual amount of Elk Grove/Sacramento area baseball teams are on the hunt for new head coaches. And the Eagles are no exception. Rob Rinaldi, who has coached Pleasant Grove for nearly a decade’s worth of seasons has decided to step down once again, according to Pleasant Grov…

River Cats launch three homers but fall in shootout

The Sacramento River Cats (34-44) used the long ball once again on Tuesday, but fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (39-38) 13-8. Mac Williamson homered in his second straight game since rejoining the team, but Giants’ righty Jeff Samardzija allowed two Isotopes home runs as part of a five-run …

Local Athlete Update

David Hernandez (Elk Grove High School graduate) of the Cincinnati Reds pitched one and one-third of an inning on June 25 and gave up one hit and one walk in a scoreless appearance in the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Braves.

Lifestyle

Arts Calendar

News editor Cameron Macdonald compiles listings for the arts calendar. If you would like an event or show to be included, please send details via email to cameronjmacdonald@gmail.com and write “Arts Calendar” in the subject line. Include as much information as possible, including dates, time…

