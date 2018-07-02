The Elk Grove police on June 22 arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly burglarized a home this April. He was also connected to another house burglary. Authorities posted security camera images of the suspect on the Facebook social network and a user later helped identify his truck.
News
Eric Frame will challenge Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, in this November’s California State Senate District 6 general election.
With the Planning Commission’s June 21 approval of a 95-unit affordable housing project in East Franklin, residents in the area told the Citizen this week that they are concerned how the project might affect their neighborhood.
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume on June 21 kicked off his campaign with a Summer Solstice-themed fundraiser at his campaign headquarters in the Emerald Park Plaza shopping center.
DreamGirls Fine Hair Imports and Salon in Old Town Elk Grove was recognized last week as the Senate District 6 “Small Business of the Year.”
Hundreds of runners gathered on June 23 at Elk Grove Regional Park to test their mettle and to help Elk Grove’s residents in need at the 14th annual Run 4 Hunger Family Festival.
Illegal fireworks reportedly scorched 15 acres near Elk Grove’s northern border during the afternoon of June 21. No injuries or structure fires were reported. The suspect remains at large.
The Elk Grove City Council on June 13 adopted the city’s $294 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Armed suspects robbed four people, including three pedestrians near a park, last Friday and Sunday in Elk Grove. Two victims were physically assaulted by teenage suspects during one incident. The suspects in both robberies remain at large.
Recruits at the Cosumnes Fire Department’s academy trained in their hazardous materials suits on June 13. Instructors then had them stand together while employees doused them with mustard, ketchup, and chocolate syrup before the recruits washed their suits. Fire officials said that the recru…
Sports
This summer, an unusual amount of Elk Grove/Sacramento area baseball teams are on the hunt for new head coaches. And the Eagles are no exception. Rob Rinaldi, who has coached Pleasant Grove for nearly a decade’s worth of seasons has decided to step down once again, according to Pleasant Grov…
The Sacramento River Cats (34-44) used the long ball once again on Tuesday, but fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (39-38) 13-8. Mac Williamson homered in his second straight game since rejoining the team, but Giants’ righty Jeff Samardzija allowed two Isotopes home runs as part of a five-run …
The College World Series Finals started June 26 for Oregon State University, featuring Elk Grove graduate Nick Madrigal against Arkansas after bad weather delayed the game by one day.
The 2018 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe will welcome a unique competitor next month: professional golfer Natalie Gulbis. The 29th annual tournament will be aired live July 13-15 on NBCSN and NBC. (www.americancenturychampionship.com)
David Hernandez (Elk Grove High School graduate) of the Cincinnati Reds pitched one and one-third of an inning on June 25 and gave up one hit and one walk in a scoreless appearance in the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Braves.
Lifestyle
